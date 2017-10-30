Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

The BUSS Bus

Selby Close, Broadstone, Dorset,
BH15 4AU
01202 666195
www.pramacare.org.uk/Age_Concern_Poole.html

About The BUSS Bus

Prama offer elderly residents in Poole a variety of services including organised social trips, lunch and bingo sessions and they have also recently upgraded their mini-bus service to ensure the continuity of this increasingly popular method of transport. The bus is affectionately known by staff and residents as the 'Buss Bus' and includes a large seating area big enough for fourteen people. It can be booked every day of the week (excluding bank holidays and Christmas) and is used to transport residents to many different locations for social events and other trips. In addition, the minibus also includes a tail lift facility which can be used to assist residents with wheelchairs and other physical disabilities to enter and disembark from the vehicle.

Who runs this service

  • Prama

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people who must be able to mobilise independently

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
