About The BUSS Bus

Prama offer elderly residents in Poole a variety of services including organised social trips, lunch and bingo sessions and they have also recently upgraded their mini-bus service to ensure the continuity of this increasingly popular method of transport. The bus is affectionately known by staff and residents as the 'Buss Bus' and includes a large seating area big enough for fourteen people. It can be booked every day of the week (excluding bank holidays and Christmas) and is used to transport residents to many different locations for social events and other trips. In addition, the minibus also includes a tail lift facility which can be used to assist residents with wheelchairs and other physical disabilities to enter and disembark from the vehicle.