Support group

Transport Service

260 High Road, Loughton, Essex,
IG10 1RB
020 8508 6114
www.loughtonvc.org.uk
info@loughtonvoluntarycare.org.uk

About Transport Service

LVC provide transport for older or less mobile residents to medical appointments - hospitals, clinics and surgeries. The service is delivered by volunteer drivers using their own vehicles to drive such clients, helping them maintain their health and independence. LVC is committed to supporting older people in their desire to live independently and to support their social inclusion.

Who runs this service

  • Loughton Voluntary Care

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is older (65+) and lives in IG10 postcode who requires support with transport, befriending, shopping, appointment attendance
  • Residents of IG10

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
