LVC provide transport for older or less mobile residents to medical appointments - hospitals, clinics and surgeries. The service is delivered by volunteer drivers using their own vehicles to drive such clients, helping them maintain their health and independence. LVC is committed to supporting older people in their desire to live independently and to support their social inclusion.
