Nursing home

Trefoil House

45 Birdsfoot Lane, Luton,
LU3 2DN
01582 494158
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Trefoil House

Trefoil House is a modern home able to accommodate residents with a wide range of needs including those seeking residential and dementia care. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities with shower. Each has a flat screen television with integrated DVD and CD player and telephone and internet access points. It has an American themed cafe for residents, family and friends, plus a hair and beauty salon together with a shop and its own bar. There are fully landscaped gardens plus a beach. There is a busy activity team, plus culinary themed clubs running throughout the week, including Katie' s Cafe and the Virgin Atlantic flight experience. The home offers Namaste Holistic therapy in a specially designed room, with activities designed to appeal to the senses, such as gentle hand massage or relaxing to soft music.

Accommodation

  • 70Residents
  • 70Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Luton

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Oana Aston

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
