Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Trelawney Care Ltd

Suite 4 Race Court, Treswithian Downs, Camborne,
TR14 0PU
01209 712480

Local authority

  • Cornwall

Who runs this service

  • Trelawney Care Ltd

Registered manager

Letitia Berriman

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017