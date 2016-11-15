Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Triangular Care Services Limited

Unit 2, The Old Granary, Grange Farm, Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough,
NN8 1RG
01933 227842

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Triangular Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

George Spikesley

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
