Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Trinity House Community Centre

Grove Close, off Platt Lane, Rusholme, Manchester,
M14 5AA
0161 302 4153
www.ageukmanchester.org.uk

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern Manchester

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017