Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Trinity House

3 Trinity Street, Dorchester,
DT1 1TT
01305 889027
www.parkhousecare.org

Local authority

  • Dorset

Who runs this service

  • Park House Care (UK) Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017