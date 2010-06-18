Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Trust Headquarters

Swandean, Arundel Road, Worthing,
BN13 3EP
01903 843000
www.sussexpartnership.nhs.uk

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017