Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Trust Headquarters

Units 8-9, The Point, Lions Way, Sleaford,
NG34 8GG
01529 222220
www.lpft.nhs.uk

Local authority

  • Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017