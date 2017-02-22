Turn Furlong Specialist Centre in Kingsthorpe offers a range of short stay, intermediate and respite care services for older people to enable them to return to their own home, await a move to live at a more appropriate community setting or to provide a break for carers. It has 24 places offering rehabilitation, 8 respite care places and 19 respite care places for older people with dementia related illnesses. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy support are provided and there is a spa pool, fitness suite and occupational therapy kitchen. Turn Furlong has 51 en suite single bedrooms, 14 of which are apartments with en suite facilities, separate lounge/ diner and kitchenette facilities. There is a small shop and hairdressing salon, two communal dining areas, and a number of lounges. Landscaped enclosed gardens surround the Centre.

