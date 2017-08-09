Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Turning Point - Hampshire

Suite 17 Viewpoint, Basing View, Basingstoke,
RG21 4RG
01256 799126
www.turning-point.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Turning Point

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
