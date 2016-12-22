Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Turning Point - Wiltshire

1st Floor, 62 Stratford Road, Salisbury,
SP1 3JN
01722 820950
www.turning-point.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Turning Point

Registered manager

Alison Gillespie

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
