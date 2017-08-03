Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Turning Point Roads to Recovery ' ' Gloucester

Ground Floor, Winget House, 7 Beaufort Buildings, Spa Road, Gloucester,
GL1 1XD
07815 174826
www.Turning-Point.co.uk

Local authority

  • Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Turning Point

Registered manager

Anita Warner

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
