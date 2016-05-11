Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Two Beeches Nursing Home

2 Wallis Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7RX
023 9223 2706
www.contemplation-homes.co.uk

About Two Beeches Nursing Home

Two Beeches in Waterlooville, Hampshire, is a large house converted to offer ten single and seven twin rooms, which residents are encouraged to decorate with personal items such as ornaments and photographs for a homely feel. There is a large lounge and a conservatory overlooking the grounds and woodland beyond. The well-established garden also features a gazebo.

Accommodation

  • 25Residents
  • 10Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 7Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Contemplation Homes Limited

Registered manager

Amanda Harding

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
