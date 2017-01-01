Ty Enfys is a purpose-built care home in Pentywn on the outskirts of Cardiff, providing residential, nursing and dementia care. The home aims to enable their residents to carry on living a fulfilled life and staff support them to continue the daily routines and hobbies they have always done. This relationship-centred approach recognises the unique needs and expectations of each resident and helps to ensure each person_s emotional, physical and social well-being are considered.

