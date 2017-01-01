Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Ty Enfys Care Home

Marle Close, Pentwyn Road, Cardiff, Cardiff,
CF23 7EP
029 2054 8920

About Ty Enfys Care Home

Ty Enfys is a purpose-built care home in Pentywn on the outskirts of Cardiff, providing residential, nursing and dementia care. The home aims to enable their residents to carry on living a fulfilled life and staff support them to continue the daily routines and hobbies they have always done. This relationship-centred approach recognises the unique needs and expectations of each resident and helps to ensure each person_s emotional, physical and social well-being are considered.

Accommodation

  • 100Residents
  • 100Single rooms with en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • Hallmark Care Homes (Pentwyn) Ltd

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
