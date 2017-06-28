Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Unique Care Network Limited

Office 203, Block 2, Sandwell Business Development Centre, Oldbury Road, Smethwick,
B66 1NN
07804 255159

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Unique Care Network Limited

Registered manager

Gabriel Sichangwa

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
