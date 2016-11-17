Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Unique Personnel (UK) Limited ' ' Newham Branch

189F Upton Lane, London,
E7 9PJ
020 8552 7111

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Unique Personnel (U.K.) Limited

Registered manager

Mote Oyonwo

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
