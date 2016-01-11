Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

United Response - Matlock Office

First Floor, Rooms 3 & 4, Building 16, Cromford Mills, Mill Lane, Cromford,
DE4 3RQ
01629 593845
www.unitedresponse.org.uk

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • United Response

Registered manager

Deborah Wilding

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
