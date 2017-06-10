Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Universal Care Agency Ltd

18 Arran Close, Portsmouth,
PO6 3UD
023 9200 6489
www.universalcareagency.co.uk

Local authority

  • Portsmouth

Who runs this service

  • Universal Care Agency Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017