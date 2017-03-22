Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Universal Care Services Northampton

4a Derngate, Northampton,
NN1 1UB
01604 214700
www.universalcareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Universal Care Services (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Jeb Singh

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
