Residential care home

Uvedale Hall Residential Home

Coddenham Road, Needham Market, Ipswich,
IP6 8AX
01449 722250
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Uvedale Hall Residential Home

Uvedale Hall lies in the Gipping Valley in the pretty Suffolk town of Needham Market. Close to Stowmarket and Ipswich, the home also has Needham Lake nearby, a lovely walk for the more energetic residents. The Georgian home has three elegant lounges, a south-facing conservatory and a magnificent staircase, winding round a sparkling chandelier. The single bedrooms are all en suite, tastefully decorated and provide television and telephone points. While they are all fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring items of their own furniture and possessions with them so that their room can become truly their own. There are well kept gardens, including a central fountain, and the conservatory is home to a 100-year-old geranium plant.

Accommodation

  • 29Residents
  • 29Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Jonathan Hammond

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

