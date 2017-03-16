Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Valued Living Home Care Services

3 Elms Court, Bassingfield, Radcliffe On Trent, Nottingham,
NG12 2LG
0115 981 4123
www.vlhomecareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Miss Natascha Simone Scholz

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
