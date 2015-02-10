Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Valuing Indivdual People Ltd

The Barn, The Craft Centre, Winyates Centre, Redditch,
B98 0LA
01527 758070
www.vipdaycentre.wix.com/vipdaycentre

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Valuing Individual People Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
