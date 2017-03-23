Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Velvet Glove Care Limited

4 Tunwell Lane, Corby,
NN17 1AR
01536 201100

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Velvet Glove Care Limited

Registered manager

Jacqueline Docherty

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017