Domiciliary care

Veraty Care Solutions Ltd

St. Mary's Hall, St. Mary's Court, Shrewsbury,
SY1 1EG
01743 231222

Local authority

  • Shropshire

Who runs this service

  • Veraty Care Solutions Ltd

Registered manager

Sandra Bebb

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
