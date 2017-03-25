Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Vesta Lodge

Watling View, St Albans,
AL1 2PB
01727 799600
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Vesta Lodge

Vesta Lodge is situated in a quiet residential area in St Albans. It offers residential and respite care, as well as specialist dementia care, as well as the Q Club where those living within the community can spend the day with us. A wide range of communal areas includes lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom at Vesta Lodge is fully furnished with en suite facilities, but residents are welcome to bring in their own possessions and make their space more personal. There s a Best Friends Cafe for residents,family and friends. A designated activity care worker is on hand to plan a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment and days out.

Accommodation

  • 61Residents
  • 61Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Avaline Budram-Lee

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
