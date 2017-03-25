Vesta Lodge is situated in a quiet residential area in St Albans. It offers residential and respite care, as well as specialist dementia care, as well as the Q Club where those living within the community can spend the day with us. A wide range of communal areas includes lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom at Vesta Lodge is fully furnished with en suite facilities, but residents are welcome to bring in their own possessions and make their space more personal. There s a Best Friends Cafe for residents,family and friends. A designated activity care worker is on hand to plan a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment and days out.

