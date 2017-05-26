Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Vicsheil Ltd

St Lukes Social Enterprise Centre, Unit 8, 85 Tarling Road, London,
E16 1HN

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Vicsheil Ltd

Registered manager

Victor Ikeakhe

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
