Domiciliary care

Victor Connections

Wessex House, Eastleigh Business Centre, Upper Market Street, Eastleigh,
SO50 9FD
023 8061 2898
www.victor-connections.care

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Victor Connections Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
