Victoria Grand runs various activities for their residents as well as holding regular meetings so that residents can have a say in what they would like to do in the future. The home also has a hairdresser and a barber. Drop in and have a cup of tea or coffee and a piece of cake if you are interested in finding out more about what Victoria Grand has to offer.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.