Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Victoria House Nursing Home

Bath Lane, Stockton On Tees,
TS18 2DX
01642 677282
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/victoria-house/

About Victoria House Nursing Home

Victoria House is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care close to Stockton-on-Tees town centre, near the A66 and the A19. All bedrooms are en suite, and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, smoking area and a room for relatives. Organised activities include music therapy, gentle exercise, pet therapy, dominoes club, baking, arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, coffee mornings and performances from professional entertainers and local school children, plus regular outings to local places of interest such as the seaside and local towns. Outdoors is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the potting shed and can enjoy helping to keep the flowerbeds, vegetable patch and sensory garden looking good, plus an open and secure decking area.

Accommodation

  • 70Residents
  • 70Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Stockton-on-Tees

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Tamsin Ryan

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017