Victoria Manor is a purpose-built home surrounded by parkland, offering dementia, residential and respite care in the area of Whitley, Coventry, near the M6. It has several quiet lounges and an entertainment room for hobbies and interests. All bedrooms are en suite and wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system and some have garden views. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and chiropody and alternative therapy services available. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy, church services, coffee mornings and local school performances and shows, plus regular outings to local places of interest such as the library and parks. Outdoors is a courtyard garden pus an open and secure patio area.

