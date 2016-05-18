Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Victoria Mews

487-493 Binley Road, Binley, Coventry,
CV3 2DP
024 7665 1818
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/victoria-mews/

About Victoria Mews

Victoria Mews is a purpose-built home offering dementia and respite care in a residential area of Coventry near the A46. Some bedrooms have views across the garden, many are en suite, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Residents are welcome to personalise their rooms with their own possessions. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services, and might particularly appeal to bird lovers as there are pet budgies and love birds in the home. Organised activities include arts and crafts, music therapy, flower arranging and animal therapy. Outdoors is an open and secure patio area complete with seating.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Michael David

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017