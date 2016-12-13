Victoria Park is a converted Victorian house offering residential and respite care in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, easily reached via the M1. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, kitchenette for visitors, and live music every month in the lounge. Other organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, local school performances and shows, animal therapy, church services and trips to places of interest. There_s a conservatory and an open and secure patio area complete with seating.

