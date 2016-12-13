Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Victoria Park Care Home (Ilkeston)

Manners Road, Ilkeston,
DE7 5HB
0115 944 0774
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/victoria-park-ilkeston/

About Victoria Park Care Home (Ilkeston)

Victoria Park is a converted Victorian house offering residential and respite care in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, easily reached via the M1. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, kitchenette for visitors, and live music every month in the lounge. Other organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, local school performances and shows, animal therapy, church services and trips to places of interest. There_s a conservatory and an open and secure patio area complete with seating.

Accommodation

  • 27Residents
  • 5Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 22Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017