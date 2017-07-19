Victoria Park is a purpose-built home offering residential care in Stoke, Coventry, near the M6. Residents have a choice of lounges situated on either the ground floor or the first floor which leads out on to a balcony, including an entertainment area for hobbies and interests. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, and a kitchenette for visitors. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, baking, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, local school performances, animal therapy, church services and regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. Outdoors is an open and secure patio area.

