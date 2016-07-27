Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Victory Social Care Enterprise

123 Etherington Road, Hull,
HU6 7JP
01482 803538
www.victorysocialcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Hull

Who runs this service

  • Victory Socialcare Enterprise

Registered manager

Mariam Hall

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
