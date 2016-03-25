Viera Gray House in Barnes is close to local amenities and the London Wetlands Centre. The home is operated by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care charity and specialise in dementia care. Staff are experienced in helping those living with mobility issues and dementia. Respite services are also available to local home carers. Residents are encouraged to seek an independent lifestyle, with personal hobbies encouraged and families and loved ones made to feel welcome. All meals at the care home are freshly made and take residents' personal preferences and dietary requirements into account.

