Domiciliary care

Villa Care Agency

340A Aldridge Road, Streetly, Sutton Coldfield,
B74 2DT
0121 353 3073

Local authority

  • Walsall

Who runs this service

  • Villa Care Homes Limited

Registered manager

Maureen Brittain

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
