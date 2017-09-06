Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Vineyard Care Limited

DLC House, Upper Mulgrave Road, Cheam,
SM2 7AJ
020 8408 7177

Local authority

  • Sutton

Who runs this service

  • Vineyard Care Ltd

Registered manager

Shantina Niles

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
