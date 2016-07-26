Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Vive UK Social Care Limited

70 Mabgate, Leeds,
LS9 7DZ
0113 320 2222
www.vivecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Vive UK Social Care Limited

Registered manager

Lucy Towers

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
