Domiciliary care

Voyage (DCA) Leicestershire

F113 The Atkins Building, Lower Bond Street, Hinckley,
LE10 1QU
01455 615061
www.voyagecare.com

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Voyage 1 Limited

Registered manager

Louise Liszewski

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
