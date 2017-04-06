Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Voyage (DCA) Norfolk & Fenland

Ferry House, South Denes Road, Great Yarmouth,
NR30 3PT
07793 616726
www.voyagecare.com

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Voyage 1 Limited

Registered manager

Georgina Cooper

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
