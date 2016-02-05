Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Voyage (DCA) Warwickshire

Stretton Lodge, 68 Plough Hill Road, Galley Common, Nuneaton,
CV10 9NY
024 7639 9170

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Voyage 1 Limited

Registered manager

Julie Harris

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
