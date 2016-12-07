Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Wakefield Regional office

Unit 25, Evans Business Centre, Burley Hill Trading Estate, Leeds,
LS4 2PU
0113 288 3292

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Community Integrated Care

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
