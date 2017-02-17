Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Wantage Nursing Home

Garston Lane, Wantage,
OX12 7AR
01235 774320
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-oxfordshire/wantage-nursing-home

About Wantage Nursing Home

A short walk from the historic market town of Wantage, this nursing home has large lounges, an activities room and a conservatory that overlooks the flower gardens. There are plenty of places for residents to take part in activities or simply relax in the company of loved ones, who are welcome to visit at any time. The home's dedicated catering team prepares nutritious home-cooked meals for the residents, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are served with afternoon tea. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 50Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Paulo Leitao

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

