Nursing home

Warmere Court

Downview Way, Yapton, Arundel,
BN18 0HN
01243 551827
www.shaw.co.uk

About Warmere Court

Warmere Court is in the West Sussex village of Yapton, a short stroll across public open space to the village shops and services. The home has four wings, each with ten bedrooms. All residents_ bedrooms have full en suite facilities and each wing has its own dedicated lounge/diner and assisted facilities. An indoor gallery runs the length of the building, linking the wings to the facilities and making the home easy to get around. The home_s philosophy is to recognise the wider needs of the individual and provide support to enable them to remain as independent as possible. All beds are contracted to West Sussex County Council.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Mary Latter

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
