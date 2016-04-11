Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Warrington Borough Council Intermediate Care at Home

Irwell Road, Warrington,
WA4 6BB
01925 443071
www.warrington.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Warrington

Who runs this service

  • Warrington Borough Council

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017