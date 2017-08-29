Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Waterfront Studios

Unit G29, Waterfront Studios Business Centre, 1 Dock Road, London,
E16 1AH
020 3086 7835
www.temp37.com

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Temp37 Healthcare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
