Domiciliary care

Way Ahead Support Services

5 Pound Lane, Lillington, Leamington Spa,
CV32 7RT
01926 622980
www.wayaheaduk.org

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Mid Warwickshire Society For Mentally Handicapped Children And Adults

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
