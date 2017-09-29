Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

We-Care-Recruitment Ltd

Suite 3 Innovation House, 1500 Parkway Court, John Smith Drive, Oxford Business Park South, Oxford,
OX4 2JY
01865 987571
www.we-care-recruitment.co.uk

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • WE-CARE-RECRUITMENT LTD

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
