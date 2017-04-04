Wellesley Road is purpose-designed building located in Camden, close to local shops and amenities, with room for up to 60 residents, who each have their own bedroom with en suite WC and shower. Communal areas consist of an activities room, caf? and dining areas, exercise and pamper rooms, plus a hairdresser. The home has strong links with the local community providing opportunities to join interest groups and local events. Upon admission the staff design a detailed care plan tailored to the resident_s individual needs.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.