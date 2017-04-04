Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Wellesley Road Care Home

1 Wellesley Road, London,
NW5 4PN
020 7284 4460
www.shaw.co.uk

About Wellesley Road Care Home

Wellesley Road is purpose-designed building located in Camden, close to local shops and amenities, with room for up to 60 residents, who each have their own bedroom with en suite WC and shower. Communal areas consist of an activities room, caf? and dining areas, exercise and pamper rooms, plus a hairdresser. The home has strong links with the local community providing opportunities to join interest groups and local events. Upon admission the staff design a detailed care plan tailored to the resident_s individual needs.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Camden

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Group) Limited

Registered manager

Michele Tricker

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
